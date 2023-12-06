Bemidji Schools moved to remote learning after ‘credible threat’ made to school site

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bemidji Schools were moved to online learning Wednesday after a threat was made to one of its school campuses.

According to a Facebook post from the Bemidji Police Department, authorities alerted school administrators of a “credible threat” made to one school location around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The department advised to district not to hold class Wednesday.

The district sent out a message to parents and school members saying the district would move into an “e-learning” day.

It’s unclear who made the threat and to what school campus at this time.

In a statement, Bemidji schools said they “take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and is taking this step to keep our students and staff safe.”

The district said they would provide an update on the situation Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

