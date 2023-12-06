Ashland Deputy to not face charges for fatal August shooting

TOWN OF MORSE, WI. (Northern News Now) - An Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy won’t face charges in an officer-involved shooting in August.

According to a newly released 234-page report, authorities from multiple agencies responded to a trailer in the Town of Morse after a woman reported 44-year-old Jay Allen Claremboux had cut both her and his girlfriend with a knife.

One of the responding deputies was Sergeant Jason Janecek with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Claremboux was also still holding his girlfriend in the trailer hostage.

Investigators released an audio recording of a phone call in which Claremboux tells police he will slit the woman’s throat.

Janecek made the decision to enter the trailer as he had serious concerns for the girlfriend’s safety, according to the report.

When he entered he saw the woman within arms reach of Claremboux and he could see there was a large, shiny blade in his hand.

Janecek recalled giving Claremboux commands, which he ignored.

It was at that time he fatally shot Claremboux.

Janecek told investigators he believed the girlfriend’s life was in danger and he, “saw no other option but to shoot Claremboux” because he was close enough to his girlfriend that he “could have easily cut, sliced, stabbed and killed her.”

The girlfriend also corroborated Janecek’s accounts of the incident.

She told police the incident had stemmed from a domestic dispute beginning earlier in the day when Claremboux had gotten angry at her during a car ride.

Police also spoke with the woman who originally called 911, who told them that Claremboux had been “stiff with bulging eyes and in an evil trance” that day, threatening murder and suicide.

