‘Tree of Hope’ donates toys to kids at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Minnesota non-profit is helping children who have to spend this holiday season in the hospital.

Tree of Hope dropped off two toy bags on Monday morning at St. Luke’s Hospital.

The organization is an aviation-based charity that began in a small Minnesota town south of Bemidji.

Tree of Hope has been making donations to kids since 1991 and now serves 40 hospitals, five Ronald McDonald houses, and child centers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

SkyWest Airlines Captain Alex Brandes said it was simple and rewarding to help pack the toys before today’s delivery.

”It was a one Saturday morning, really easy to help, met a lot of great people there. I plan on doing it next year and I did it last year, it’s just a great cause to get into,” said Brandes.

This is the fifth year that Tree of Hope has donated to pediatric patients at St. Luke’s.

