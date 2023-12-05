Superior City Council voting on new technology to drive down crime

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior City Council is set to vote on new vehicle technology aimed at driving down crime.

The new technology allows squad cars to recognize license plates associated with crime. The Automated License Plate Recognition, or ALPR, alerts officers in real-time if it recognizes a license plate in both national databases or Superior’s internal database.

“The system works by using a 4k camera to constantly scan the lanes of traffic in front of it at about a 60-degree angle and 50 feet in front of the squad car,” said Superior Police Department Patrol Captain Paul Winterscheidt, who will take over as the Chief of Police in January.

ALPR began a trial period in August and Tuesday the Superior City Council will vote whether to fund the system year round.

“We’ve recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles just in that trial period,” said Captain Winterscheidt. “We have identified suspects and significant crimes like burglaries. We’ve been able to recover evidence.”

Before the trial period, officers would have to manually run a license plate in a dispatch center to check if it is associated with any crimes, causing distraction and inefficiency.

“This system would improve the safety of our officers and the public by allowing the officers to focus on driving rather than running license plates,” said Captain Winterschiedt. “It’ll bring it to the officers attention where they may have otherwise missed it.”

If officially implemented, ALPR will cost the city about $10,000 a year.

