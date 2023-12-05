Mont Du Lac takes rare action to conserve water and keep hills snow-covered

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Local ski hills had to wait longer than usual to start making snow this season, and now they’re struggling to hold onto it.

“This is the strangest winter that I can recall being here for about ten years,” said Mike O’Hara, GM of Mont Du Lac Resort.

It has been a lot of long nights and early mornings since Halloween for the Mont Du Lac Resort team as they prepare for the winter season.

“It took us a lot of time and a lot of snow making just to get open for Thanksgiving weekend,” said O’Hara.

Since then, Mont Du Lac’s employees have been working tirelessly from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., running the snow machines.

Yet, the spring-like weather continues to melt away all their hard work, forcing them to get creative as the snow melts.

“All of this run off we are going to collect back in our storm water management area, and then we are going throw it back out on the hill as snow again,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara is getting frustrated as they’ve already used more water to make snow this season, than they have before in any season, and only managed to open their tubing hill, main ski run, and bunny hill.

“If you were out there today though, it would kind of feel like you’re pushing around mashed potatoes, and you’d be making snowmen down at the bottom of the hill,” said O’Hara. “Hoping for some cold nights and some cold days.”

Despite the warm weather, Mont Du Lac’s 2023 and 2024 winter season opens Tuesday, offering discounts right now due to their limited ski areas.

