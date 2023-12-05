MnDOT launches 4th annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

DULUTH, MN -- For the fourth year in a row, Minnesota is bringing back its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to submit their most clever, witty, and unique name ideas for eight of their snowplows.

Community members can share their ideas on MnDOT’s website.

The submission form opens at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and will stay open through noon on Friday, Dec. 15.

After the submission deadline, MnDOT staff will review the entries and choose finalists for the community to vote on in January.

Past winners have include names like Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

MnDOT leaders have outlined several rules for this year’s contest:

-Each person may only submit one name.

-Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

-Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

-Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

-Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners on our Name a Snowplow website.

