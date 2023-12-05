Marshall girls hockey defeats Hibbing at home 7-2

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hibbing girls hockey team headed to Mars Lakeview Arena on Monday to face the Marshall Hilltoppers.

Marshall would win the game 7-2 with their first three goals coming from senior captain Isla Lindaman.

Marshall (8-1) will be at the Duluth Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 7 to face the Duluth Northern Stars at 5 p.m.

Next up for the Hibbing/Chisholm (3-5) is their second game in a row on the road when they face Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

