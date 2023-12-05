Holding on to History: Northlanders remember attack on Pearl Harbor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On December 7, 1941, the Hawaiin Island of Oahu was home to bases for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and of course, the Navy base called Pearl Harbor.

As we near the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor we look back at stories from Northlanders who were a part of the history.

One Cloquet native, Gordy Caza, was standing in formation on the Army parade ground when his comrades thought an air attack drill had started.

“They strafed our motor pool and started some of the trucks on fire and we said these are no maneuvers, this is something else,” said Caza.

On the USS Honolulu, Arleigh Birk of Hoyt Lakes ran to his battle as bombs and torpedos began to fall.

“My battle station was Air Aft, Sky Two,” said Birk.

Coast Guardsman Bruce Atwater of Bemidji had only arrived at the Pearl Harbor base three days earlier.

That morning, he had been ordered to clean up a banquet hall so he could do nothing but watch.

“For the first attack which lasted until 8:55, I was a spectator, what do you do? I had a broom,” said Atwater.

Ed Wentzlaff of Milaca was onboard the USS Arizona fighting fires when it was fatally hit and began to sink.

He stole the motor launch of Admiral Kidd, who had been killed on the bridge of the Arizona, to rescue shipmates badly burned in the fires.

“No hair, no eyebrows, all they had left on them was the waistband of their skivvies and the tops of their shoes,” said Wentzlaff.

After the attack, Marine PFC Conrad Treichler of Cass County was assigned to beach defense in case an invasion came.

Army Soldier Lloyd Sears of Superior was involved in the clean-up of the destroyed Navy base.

“We got there the first of April and they were still burying some of the sailors and all that,” said Sears.

Many of the survivors have now passed away and Duluth’s Marine Museum will be holding a special event at 11 a.m. on Thursday to honor them.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.