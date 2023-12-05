Even warmer weather on the horizon

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon and we’ll see mostly clear skies in the first half of the overnight hours. Lows dip down into the 20s and teens before clouds increase into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A warm front will bring highs in the mid to upper 30s and a slight chance for some light rain/snow mix. Winds will be breezy out of the SW at 5-15 MPH. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy conditions persist as well with lows in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Highs reach the 40s for most locations with mostly cloudy skies. A couple rain and snow showers will be possible, with the best chance for light snow being northwest of the Twin Ports.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Fatal Crash generic image
Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash
Teenager dies in landslide at Minnesota state park Saturday
Law enforcement identify man killed in landslide at Minnesota state park
A ceremony was held at the Range Reginal Airport to honor the lives lost on December 1, 1993.
Iron Rangers honor 30th anniversary of deadly plane crash

Latest News

Northern News Now morning forecast 12-5-23
Northern News Now morning forecast 12-5-23
Northern News Now
Clouds to start with clearing later on Tuesday
PM Weather Recording
DECEMBER 4, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Flurries push through the Northland Monday night