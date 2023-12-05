Even warmer weather on the horizon

TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon and we’ll see mostly clear skies in the first half of the overnight hours. Lows dip down into the 20s and teens before clouds increase into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A warm front will bring highs in the mid to upper 30s and a slight chance for some light rain/snow mix. Winds will be breezy out of the SW at 5-15 MPH. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy conditions persist as well with lows in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Highs reach the 40s for most locations with mostly cloudy skies. A couple rain and snow showers will be possible, with the best chance for light snow being northwest of the Twin Ports.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.