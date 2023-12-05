Commission chooses new Minnesota state seal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s new state seal has been chosen.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unanimously picked the seal featuring a loon on Tuesday morning.

Commission members say it was a crowd favorite early on.

They will meet on Tuesday, December 12 to discuss design modifications to the state seal.

State seals are used to signify that documents are official.

The commission is also in the middle of choosing a new state flag.

They have narrowed it down to six finalists, none of which feature a loon.

The commission plans to make its final flag choice by the end of the year.

