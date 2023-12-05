Clouds to start with clearing later on Tuesday

TUESDAY: Today will start off cloudy but clearing will occur throughout the day. Some lake effect snow showers are possible along the south shore and UP before clearing out by midafternoon. High’s will be above average in the lower 30′s with winds out of the NW at 5-15 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see some sunny skies to start with clouds filling in. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower as a warm front moves through, brining SW winds at 10-20 MPH and another above average day with a high of 38 in Duluth and upper 30′s to near 40 across the region.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be partly cloudy with lighter winds out of the E at 5-10 MPH. It will be warm for this time of year with a high of 40 in Duluth and high’s in the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.