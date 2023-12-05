City by City: Wisconsin, Eveleth, Duluth

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST
Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s Law of the Month is on snowplow safety for December. Last year nearly 300 crashes involved a plow. When the snow finally flies in it’s important to know that the law requires drivers to stay back 200 feet from a snowplow on a road with a posted limit of over 35 miles per hour and 75 feet from those going under 35. It is not illegal to pass a snowplow but it is discouraged. The state patrol is also reminding drivers to slow down this winter and restock any winter emergency kits before heading out.

Eveleth, MN- The annual Christmas Food Drive hosted by Eveleth Fire and Ambulance is on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Eveleth residents who would like to donate non-perishable food items can place them in a bag on the curb before 6 p.m. The fire department will pick up the bags and ensure no food is expired. To donate money, checks can be made to Woodlands Bible Church.

Duluth, MN- Junkin’ Market Days is scheduled for December 15 and 16. Nearly 50 vendors will be in attendance selling all local and homemade goods. There will be home decor, jewelry, baked goods and so much more. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased the day of. The inaugural event will be held at the Radisson.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

