Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they didn’t cheat on spouses, were already divorcing

(TMX) - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes launched their podcast on Tuesday, and are setting the record straight on the timeline of their relationship, which cost them their jobs as “Good Morning America” co-anchors.

Photos of the pair were published in November last year, linking the “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors romantically for the first time — while they were still married. They were suspended while ABC conducted an investigation and later lost their jobs.

But both say they were already months into divorce proceedings with their respective spouses when the news broke.

Holmes, 46, said on the first episode of iHeartRadio’s “Amy and T.J. Podcast” that they are “the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

“There were days when I wanted to die,” Robach, 50, said of the “year of hell” after the news went public.

“Today is a special day. It’s almost apropos that we would have this podcast air on Dec. 5 because Dec. 5 last year, exactly one year ago today, was the day we were told not to come into work,” Robach said.

At the time, the public perception was that the pair were having an affair.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” said Robach, noting that her ex-husband Andrew Shue, had moved out of their house “three months earlier.”

For his part, Holmes revealed he had been living alone in his New York City apartment without ex-wife Marilee Fieberg “since last summer.”

The couple had intended to reveal their romance after their divorces were finalized, even going so far as to draft a press release that was never published.

“We shouldn’t have allowed, I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces,” Holmes said.

“If people would have heard earlier that ‘they’re in a relationship, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became,” he said.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families,” Robach said. “And we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly?”

After taking some time out of the public eye, the pair made their red carpet debut over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023.

“Relationships are hard. They’re messy. They’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend,” Robach said.

Holmes shared that he is now the “happiest and healthiest” he has been in his life. “I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

