Warm weather delays outdoor youth sports startup in Duluth

The higher temps around the Northland are lowering youth athletes' opportunities to grow in outdoor sports.

In December, usually, over 200 kids in Duluth are skating on outdoor rinks to practice and play hockey.

Glen Avon Hockey Club hosts about 70 of them, and many were present on their opening night Sunday. However, Monday’s mild temperature meant a very different number could skate.

“None,” said Glen Avon’s Rink Manager Eric Thompson. “None. No kids are here.”

The kindergarten through third graders are only able to practice and play games outdoors because of the high demand for ice times with competition from higher levels.

Indoor rinks across the city are doing what they can to help.

“They’re letting kids skate in the morning before school,” said Thompson. “They’re booked until bedtime for these kids. So they’re just there’s so many hockey players in the city and there’s nowhere for them to play indoors.”

Thompson said the young athletes are missing out on crucial time to develop their skills.

Head Coach for the Duluth East High School Cross Country team Bonnie Fuller-Kask said the lack of snow while the kids are young leads to a lack of interest in the sport overall.

“If you look back X number of years, if we have a very small group of seniors often we have a bad snow year when they started,” said Fuller-Kask. “It’s really difficult for new skiers to be real enthusiastic when there is no snow.”

However, the skiers have a much easier time finding an alternate location to practice compared to the hockey players.

“This man-made ski course here at Spirit Mountain Nordic Center is absolutely fantastic,” said Fuller-Kask. “So very often we’ll have a few weeks here and then move back up to Snowflake. But there are years like this, but we might be skiing here a lot longer.”

