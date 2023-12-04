UMD Basketball sweeps Augustana
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, both the UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Augustana Vikings.
The No. 13 men’s Bulldog team kicked off the afternoon with a dominant 92-65 win over the Vikings to extend their winning streak to six.
Up next were the No. 20 women’s Bulldog team who closed out the weekend with an 82-68 victory.
