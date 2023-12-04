UMD Basketball sweeps Augustana

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, both the UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Augustana Vikings.

The No. 13 men’s Bulldog team kicked off the afternoon with a dominant 92-65 win over the Vikings to extend their winning streak to six.

#13 Men’s Basketball Puts on Offensive Clinic in Win Over Augustana University



Recap: https://t.co/uJRsv7KfjE#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/udwrDfwDpA — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) December 4, 2023

Up next were the No. 20 women’s Bulldog team who closed out the weekend with an 82-68 victory.

