Pitz, Cahalan named to 2023 CCA All-Super Region 4 Teams

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two UMD football players were named to the 2023 Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) All-Super Region 4 Football Teams.

Senior tight end Sam Pitz was selected to the CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team, and graduate offensive lineman Treyvon Cahalan was selected for the CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team.

Pitz is a three-time NSIC All-Conference selection, including two First Team selections from 2021 and 2022.

The Appleton, WI native posted the most offensive season of his career this season.

Pitz caught nine touchdown passes, which surpasses his touchdown output of his first three seasons combined.

In addition, he had 25 receptions for 356 yards in 11 games, which is a 14.2 yards per catch average.

Cahalan is now a two-time NSIC First Team selection, which gave him conference honors for all four seasons he has been at UMD.

The Champlin, MN native was pivotal in the team’s rushing offense as he averaged 243.8 yards per game.

He also blocked for the NSIC’s top rushing touchdown player, sophomore Kyle Walljasper, who put up 16 rushing touchdowns in 11 games.

For a complete list of the 2023 CCA’s All-Super Region 4 Football Team, click here.

