Lakehead Harvest Reunion lights up Esko with holiday hayrides

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lakehead Harvest Reunion not only welcomes families to see thousands of lights but also educates Northlanders on the history of agriculture in the region.

The club strings thousands of lights across several acres of land just west of Proctor in Esko.

In its 7th year, they can have up to nine tractors traversing the forest and farmland.

Since it began in 2016, the event has grown rapidly, which Ryan Hansen, the club president, said is exciting.

“I’m seeing a lot of families that have made it their family tradition, we have a couple families in particular that it’s started to become part of their Christmas tradition,” Hansen said.

In addition to the tractor tours, there’s a walking trail with lights, a skating rink, a visit with Santa, and more.

While the hayrides are fun, Hansen said educating the public about the importance of farming and agriculture is also a benefit.

“Learning how stuff works and where it came from and how did we get where we are today,” he said.

The hayrides run the first three weekends in December.

They are open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the Lakehead Harvest Reunion, you can visit their website here.

