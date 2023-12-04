Julebyen: Holiday festival marks 10th anniversary over weekend

KNIFE RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A holiday gathering in our area hit a major milestone this weekend.

The annual Julebyen Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day festival is based on centuries-old Scandinavian and German traditions.

This year, the event featured a live nativity, a strolling choir, accordion music, lots of Scandinavian food and more.

Festival Chair Helene Hedlund said the festival would not have made it this far without a special group of people.

“It’s wonderful. And it wouldn’t keep going if it weren’t for the hundreds hundreds of volunteers. Young and old. And as it has evolved our young volunteers have turned into teenage volunteers and hopefully, they will be carrying it on,” Hedlund said.

There was no admission fee to get into the festival.

According to organizers, children could take part in many outdoor games free of charge.

