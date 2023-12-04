Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 77-year-old Hayward man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Highway B, east of the intersection of County Highway W, in the Town of Winter.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in a wooded area off the road.

It was determined the vehicle, driven by James Kosinski, 77, had been traveling east County Highway B when he apparently lost control, rolled over into the ditch, and hit a tree.

Kosinski died from his injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

