Flurries push through the Northland Monday night
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies. After 6pm we will see a 40% chance of some scattered light snow showers. New accumulations will be less than a half inch and should be done by midnight. After midnight a slight chance of flurries and mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20′s with calm winds.
TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will be clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will have mostly cloudy skies and slight chance of some wintry mix as a warm front pushes into the region. In the afternoon we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the SSW 5-15mph.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s! Wind will be out of the east 5-15mph.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.