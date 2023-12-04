Fairlawn Mansion holding ‘Quiet Santa’ sessions this week

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when Santa Claus pops up in many different locations delighting tons of children.

However for some kids, the noise and excitement in those environments may be difficult to experience.

For the next few days, Fairlawn Mansion in Superior is holding some special “Quiet Santa” sessions.

According to organizers, the sessions are designed for kids who may be on the autism spectrum or have different abilities.

“Malls are lovely ways to go and meet Santa, but it’s not the best environment for all children. So we can have a really quiet space to showcase that this magical season is for all children,” said Katelin Baumann, Superior Public Museums President.

Each family will get a private meeting with Santa for 30 minutes.

The session is free of charge.

To sign up for a Quiet Santa session click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.