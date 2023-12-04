Above average temperatures continue this week with some light snow this evening.

MONDAY: Today will feature cloudy skies with above average temperatures, with light snow and flurries developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 MPH and the high will be 37 in Duluth and snow amounts will be less than an inch.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies after some lingering flurries in the AM. Temperatures will come down a bit to the lower 30′s and upper 20′s. The high will be 33 in Duluth and winds out of the NW at 5-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with winds out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. It will once again be above average with temperatures in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s across the region.

