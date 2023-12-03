UMD men’s hockey team loses in overtime to No. 20 Nebraska-Omaha

Goalie Zach Stejskal made 30 saves; UMD gets 4 of 6 points in the series
UMD Mens Hockey
UMD Mens Hockey(Northern News Now)
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team went into the overtime period in a scoreless tie with No. 20 Nebraska-Omaha, but a goal three minutes into the extra frame from Mavericks forward Jack Randl was the first and only goal of the game.

Senior goalie Zach Stejskal was back in the net for game two of the series and made 30 saves in the loss.

Mavericks goalie Simon Latkoczy made 29 saves for the shutout, his first of the season.

Nebraska-Omaha was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 66% of the draws tonight.

Both teams were perfect on the penalty kill and had multiple power play opportunities throughout the game, which featured multiple scuffles and brawls.

Up next for UMD is a trip to Miami, Ohio on Dec. 8 to take on the RedHawks in a two-game road series.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste...
Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Documents: Chauvin stabbed 22 times in prison attack
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase
Paul Winterscheidt
Superior announces new Police Chief

Latest News

No. 6 UMD women’s hockey team shutout by No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0
UMD Mens Basketball
No. 13 UMD mens Basketball dominates Wayne State in home opener
UMD mens basketball defeats Wanye State in home opener
UMD mens hockey defeats No. 20 University of Nebraska-Omaha