UMD men’s hockey team loses in overtime to No. 20 Nebraska-Omaha

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team went into the overtime period in a scoreless tie with No. 20 Nebraska-Omaha, but a goal three minutes into the extra frame from Mavericks forward Jack Randl was the first and only goal of the game.

Senior goalie Zach Stejskal was back in the net for game two of the series and made 30 saves in the loss.

Mavericks goalie Simon Latkoczy made 29 saves for the shutout, his first of the season.

Nebraska-Omaha was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 66% of the draws tonight.

Both teams were perfect on the penalty kill and had multiple power play opportunities throughout the game, which featured multiple scuffles and brawls.

Up next for UMD is a trip to Miami, Ohio on Dec. 8 to take on the RedHawks in a two-game road series.

