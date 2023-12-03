No. 13 UMD mens Basketball dominates Wayne State in home opener

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth mens basketball team played at Romano Gymnasium for the first time this season in an 82-54 win over Wayne State.

UMD was led by senior Charlie Katona’s game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds.

Three more Bulldogs earned double-digit point totals and the bench scoring was in their favor 30-11.

UMD will be back at Romano Gymnasium at 2 p.m. tomorrow to face Augustana University.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste...
Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Documents: Chauvin stabbed 22 times in prison attack
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase
Paul Winterscheidt
Superior announces new Police Chief

Latest News

No. 6 UMD women’s hockey team shutout by No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0
UMD mens basketball defeats Wanye State in home opener
Prep Hockey: Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeat Duluth Northern Stars 3-1
UMD mens hockey defeats No. 20 University of Nebraska-Omaha