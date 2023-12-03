No. 13 UMD mens Basketball dominates Wayne State in home opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth mens basketball team played at Romano Gymnasium for the first time this season in an 82-54 win over Wayne State.

UMD was led by senior Charlie Katona’s game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds.

Three more Bulldogs earned double-digit point totals and the bench scoring was in their favor 30-11.

UMD will be back at Romano Gymnasium at 2 p.m. tomorrow to face Augustana University.

