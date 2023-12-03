Teenager dies in landslide at Minnesota state park Saturday

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 19-year-old man became trapped and died as a result of a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon of a landslide trapping someone under collapsed earth at the falls area of Minneopa State Park, near Mankato.

Emergency workers recovered the man, whom they found dead. The sheriff’s office, which called the death accidental in a press release, is investigating.

Minneopa State Park is one of Minnesota’s oldest state parks, and contains waterfalls and a bison herd, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

