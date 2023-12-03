Slight light snow chances may persist all week but not add up to much

Monday flurries will be very light for accumulations
Monday flurries will be very light for accumulations(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: One of the most common places for low pressure systems to form up is Alberta Canada. The lows that come out of there move quickly and don’t have much moisture. These “Alberta Clippers” will come our way several times this week and probably won’t bring much precipitation to snow starved snow fans hoping to hit the slopes or the trails. Warmer than normal temperatures will be here this week, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy and a 30% chance for snow showers will continue. Snow totals, if any, will be very light. The low temp will be 25. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The light snow chance bumps up to 50% beneath a mostly cloudy sky. Accumulations, though, will struggle to hit an inch. The afternoon high will be 33. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break between clippers will bring a partly cloudy sky and a rest in between rounds of flurries. The low will be 25. The high will be 33. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The normal low for the week ahead is 10 above. The normal high is 25. We will be warmer than normal this week on both counts. The warmer than normal conditions may lead to rain and snow mixes from Wednesday to next Sunday. Accumulations will stay light for most of those chances but the next weekend bears watching for something a little more moderate.

The week ahead will be warm with several slight chances for small accumulations of precipitation
The week ahead will be warm with several slight chances for small accumulations of precipitation(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste...
Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers
Lack of snow is hurting some plowing businesses.
Lack of snow hurting several Northland businesses
Cook County Fire
Cabin and Sauna destroyed in fire near Cook
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Documents: Chauvin stabbed 22 times in prison attack

Latest News

Light snow through Monday night means well below an inch for most towns
Flurries and mild temperatures likely for Sunday and beyond
Floodwood Barn Fire
Floodwood fire Saturday night destroys barn, kills several chickens
Duluth's Winter Village returns for the holidays
Barn destroyed in Floodwood fire