Slight light snow chances may persist all week but not add up to much

WEATHER STORY: One of the most common places for low pressure systems to form up is Alberta Canada. The lows that come out of there move quickly and don’t have much moisture. These “Alberta Clippers” will come our way several times this week and probably won’t bring much precipitation to snow starved snow fans hoping to hit the slopes or the trails. Warmer than normal temperatures will be here this week, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy and a 30% chance for snow showers will continue. Snow totals, if any, will be very light. The low temp will be 25. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The light snow chance bumps up to 50% beneath a mostly cloudy sky. Accumulations, though, will struggle to hit an inch. The afternoon high will be 33. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break between clippers will bring a partly cloudy sky and a rest in between rounds of flurries. The low will be 25. The high will be 33. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The normal low for the week ahead is 10 above. The normal high is 25. We will be warmer than normal this week on both counts. The warmer than normal conditions may lead to rain and snow mixes from Wednesday to next Sunday. Accumulations will stay light for most of those chances but the next weekend bears watching for something a little more moderate.

The week ahead will be warm with several slight chances for small accumulations of precipitation (KBJR)

