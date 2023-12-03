No. 6 UMD women’s hockey team shutout by No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0

Bulldogs freshman goalie Ève Gascon made a career-high 48 saves.
(Northern News Now)
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Dec. 2, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s sixth ranked women’s hockey team fell to the second-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, WI on Saturday afternoon by a score of 3-0.

After a scoreless first period, the Badgers broke the scoreless tie in the second period when Kelly Gorbatenko was able to slip the puck past freshman goalie Ève Gascon for her second goal of the season.

Then with just under a minute to go in the second period, Britta Curl was able to find a loose puck in the crease and scored her 12th goal of the season to make it 2-0 for Wisconsin.

The Badgers would get the third and final goal with just under four minutes to go in the game.

Bulldogs goalie Ève Gascon made a career-high 48 saves in the loss.

Game two of this series is tomorrow afternoon in Madison, WI. at 3pm.

