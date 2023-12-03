Hmong New Year celebration held at Duluth church

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many gathered at the First United Methodist Church to celebrate the Hmong New Year.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. in Duluth with live performances throughout the event.

While many major cities host large gatherings for the Hmong New Year, one performer told us celebrations in smaller cities give Hmong people in our area an opportunity to build community.

”This Hmong population is smaller, but there is still a substantial amount of Hmong people who wish to celebrate it and who wish to come together to celebrate this major holiday, so we have this celebration here to give room for those people,” said Alivia Lor.

According to organizers, the Twin Ports Hmong New Year’s gathering has been celebrated in our area for fifty years.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.