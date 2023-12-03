Hmong New Year celebration held at Duluth church

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many gathered at the First United Methodist Church to celebrate the Hmong New Year.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. in Duluth with live performances throughout the event.

While many major cities host large gatherings for the Hmong New Year, one performer told us celebrations in smaller cities give Hmong people in our area an opportunity to build community.

”This Hmong population is smaller, but there is still a substantial amount of Hmong people who wish to celebrate it and who wish to come together to celebrate this major holiday, so we have this celebration here to give room for those people,” said Alivia Lor.

According to organizers, the Twin Ports Hmong New Year’s gathering has been celebrated in our area for fifty years.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste...
Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Documents: Chauvin stabbed 22 times in prison attack
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase
Paul Winterscheidt
Superior announces new Police Chief

Latest News

Hmong New Year Celebration held in Duluth on Saturday
No. 6 UMD women’s hockey team shutout by No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0
Inside The Duluth Winter Village
Duluth Winter Village opens for the weekend
Cook County Fire
Cabin and Sauna destroyed in fire near Cook