Floodwood fire Saturday night destroys barn, kills several chickens

By Jeffrey F McClure and Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire in Floodwood Township Saturday evening destroyed a barn and killed several chickens.

No humans were injured.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a barn fire in Floodwood Township.

The cause of the fire is unknown currently, but foul play is not suspected.

