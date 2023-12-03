Floodwood fire Saturday night destroys barn, kills several chickens

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire in Floodwood Township Saturday evening destroyed a barn and killed several chickens.

No humans were injured.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a barn fire in Floodwood Township.

The cause of the fire is unknown currently, but foul play is not suspected.

