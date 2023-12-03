Duluth Winter Village opens for the weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is back for another year with tons of fun for the family during the holidays.

Saturday and Sunday marks the 7th year of the gathering.

Over 50 small businesses lined up to sell baked goods, clothes, and Christmas cards. Adults were able to buy alcoholic beverages while children drank hot chocolate.

This year a new addition to the village was the creation of Candy Cane Lane featuring small shops for children to shop and take photos with chickens.

Sydney Freeman visited the village with her relatives and was able to try the different assortment of delicious food inside the village. This was her first year and she is thinking about coming back.

“I love the winter village and the holidays!” said Freeman.

North and Shore shop owner Sara Clifton said she’s grateful Duluth can showcase the work of its citizens and help support small businesses.

“It’s awesome to see so many people come out and support all the local businesses,” said Clifton.

Clifton worked in the Duluth Winter Village for the past five years with many small artists that she sells art for.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.