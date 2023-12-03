Cabin and Sauna destroyed in fire near Cook

Cook County Fire
Cook County Fire(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - An early morning fire in Cook Minn. destroyed a cabin and sauna.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

It happened on the 9000 block of Airport Road North.

Bearville and the Town of French fire departments extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

