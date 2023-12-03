Cabin and Sauna destroyed in fire near Cook

COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - An early morning fire in Cook Minn. destroyed a cabin and sauna.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

It happened on the 9000 block of Airport Road North.

Bearville and the Town of French fire departments extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.