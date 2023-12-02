Week-long warm spell won’t provide much more than flurries for snow fans

WEATHER STORY: One of the most common places for low pressure systems to brew up is Alberta Canada. The lows that come out of there move quickly and don’t have much moisture. These “Alberta Clippers” will come our way several times this week and probably won’t bring much precip to snow starved snow fans hoping to hit the slopes or the trails. Warmer than normal temperatures will be here this week, too.

SATURDAY NIGHT: There’s a 30% chance for flurries to fall after midnight from the first of a series of clippers. Accumulations probably won’t be more than a dusting. The low temp will be near 24. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly cloudy and a 30% chance for snow showers will continue, Again, totals will be very light. The high temp will be 33. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The light snow chance bumps up to 50% beneath a mostly cloudy sky. Accumulations, though, will struggle to hit an inch. The morning low will be 23. The afternoon high will be 33. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A break between clippers will bring a partly sunny sky and a rest in between rounds of flurries. The low will be 25. The high will be 34. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The normal low for the week ahead is 10 above. The normal high is 25. We will be warmer than normal this week on both counts. The warmer than normal conditions may lead to rain and snow mixes next Thursday and Friday.

The week ahead will be warmer than normal so rain is possible (KBJR)

