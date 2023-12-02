UMD mens hockey upsets No. 20 Omaha-Nebraska

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth mens hockey team used a last-minute empty-net goal to help solidify their 4-2 victory over the 20th-ranked University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

After a stale first period, the Mavericks scored the first goal of the night halfway through the second period.

With three minutes left in the second period, the team’s goal leader sophomore Ben Steeves netted his eighth on the season to tie it up at 1-1 and it would stay that way until the beginning of the third period.

The Bulldogs would take their first lead early in the final period with graduate student and captain Luke Loheit’s even-strength goal off of Connor McMenamin’s assist.

The lead wouldn’t stay for long as UNO tied it up at two-a-piece seventeen seconds later.

That would be the final goal for the Mavericks and the Bulldogs would retake their lead later in the third as McMenamin scored off a Loheit assist.

With just over a minute remaining graduate student Quinn Olson scored on an empty for the final goal of their 4-2 win.

Senior Zach Stejskal was in between the pipes for the Bulldogs and picked up 19 saves in the victory.

UMD is back in action tomorrow against the Mavericks at 5 p.m. in the AMSOIL Arena.

The game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

