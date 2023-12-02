Superior announces next police chief

By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior has just named its new police chief.

The Superior Police Department announced Captain Paul Winterscheidt will be promoted to chief next month.

Winterscheidt started his career at the Superior Police Department in 2005 and has worked as an investigator and patrol officer.

Winterscheidt says he hopes to create a sense of trust between officers and civilians.

”I hope to see our department continue to move forward,” said Winterschiedt. “Continue to do the great things that we’ve laid the foundation for and continue moving in the right direction.”

Captain Winterscheidt will be sworn in as police chief on January 27.

