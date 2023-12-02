Snowmobilers prepare for 25th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of snowmobilers are preparing for the 25th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour, raising money for ALS research.

The Black Woods Blizzard Tour began in 1999 and has raised more than $17 million to fund research and support people living with ALS.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, a group of six snowmobilers, two of whom are from the original group, will be doing a second trip as well.

This one, all the way around Lake Superior.

The additional trip will begin on Jan. 31, and they hope to return by Feb. 7 so they can link up with the other 300 riders for the annual tour.

A goal of raising at least $2 million was set for this year’s fundraiser.

