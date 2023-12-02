Rice Lake unveils new Veterans Memorial Park

RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Time to serve those who’ve served us.

A new Veterans Memorial Park has opened just outside of Duluth and is still being finalized. The park is located near Rice Lake and Martin Roads in front of the Kwik Trip in Rice Lake.

The land was donated to the former mayor of Rice Lake, John Werner, a veteran who passed away in March. Kwik Trip donated up to $5,000 and created seven parking spots for parkgoers.

Captain John Marshall, a dear friend of Mayor Werner and veteran is glad to honor those who fought for our country.

”And it just shows the sacrifice that is made by these service members that are serving our country and so it’s a beautiful thing. It really truly is,” said Marshall.

Captain Marshall says they’re still encouraging people to donate for more work that still needs to be done at the park.



https://ngmnpublic.azurewebsites.us/funeral-honors/

Duluth Honor Guard 5814 Grand Avenue Duluth, MN 55807

The park will officially be open in early Spring, 2024.

