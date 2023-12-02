Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games

FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shared Friday morning that he and his wife recently lost their unborn child.

The Red Wings captain had missed back-to-back games earlier this week.

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby,” Larkin shared on his Instagram account. “It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

According to reports, the couple, who married in August, were expecting a baby girl in April 2024.

The Detroit captain is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste...
Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Documents: Chauvin stabbed 22 times in prison attack
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase
Paul Winterscheidt
Superior announces new Police Chief

Latest News

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
FILE - This is the BMW logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver