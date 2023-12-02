Prep Hockey: Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeat Duluth Northern Stars 3-1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team scored the only goal in the second period and added two more to defeat the Duluth Northern Stars 3-1 on Friday night.

Brainerd/Little Falls will be back in action against the Marshall Hilltoppers tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at Marshall.

Duluth is at home again tomorrow when they face Holy Family at 2 p.m.

