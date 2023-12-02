Prep Hockey: Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeat Duluth Northern Stars 3-1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team scored the only goal in the second period and added two more to defeat the Duluth Northern Stars 3-1 on Friday night.
Brainerd/Little Falls will be back in action against the Marshall Hilltoppers tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at Marshall.
Duluth is at home again tomorrow when they face Holy Family at 2 p.m.
