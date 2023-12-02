Prep Hockey: Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeat Duluth Northern Stars 3-1

Brainerd/Little Falls and Duluth girls high school hockey.
Brainerd/Little Falls and Duluth girls high school hockey.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team scored the only goal in the second period and added two more to defeat the Duluth Northern Stars 3-1 on Friday night.

Brainerd/Little Falls will be back in action against the Marshall Hilltoppers tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at Marshall.

Duluth is at home again tomorrow when they face Holy Family at 2 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Reed Ryan
Cause of death for UMD football player revealed in obituary
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Duluth Police arrest 37-year-old during ‘active scene’
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase

Latest News

UMD mens Hockey
UMD mens hockey upsets No. 20 Omaha-Nebraska
High School Hockey scores Nov. 30
Prep Hockey: Duluth East dominates, Grand Rapids continues win streak
High school basketball Nov. 30
Prep basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl wins, Duluth Marshall dominates
In the off-season, 10 Hermantown players graduated while 18 new guys were added.
Hermantown Hockey embracing growing pains