Lack of snow hurting several Northland businesses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The lack of snow in the Northland is putting a financial strain on some local companies whose success is tied to winter.

The Northland is usually covered with a blanket of snow by the time December comes around, but this year is looking to be a bit abnormal.

“Financially it has definitely sucked,” said Jeremy Santiago, manager of Rennan Drobnick Landscape & Snow. “Obviously, the company hasn’t been able to make as much money.”

The private plowing company is usually two weeks into the snow plowing season this time of year, so their dry shovels and scrapers are causing them some stress.

Luckily, the local business has some other work to help them stay afloat until the snow flies.

“So, we have kind of had to keep going through leaf clean up’s and luckily we have gotten a decent amount, so it has worked out,” said Santiago.

It continues to be a waiting game as them, but they aren’t wasting the opportunity to make gear repairs before what they call, white gold, hits the ground.

“We got some leaf blowers that we are trying to get back up started, so it has been nice to be able to get some of those machines up,” said Santiago. “And then all of our snow equipment is up and running, ready to go for the winter.”

But while Rennan Drobnick Landscape & Snow continues to wish for a white December, the Duluth City Maintenance team welcomes the lack of it.

“This is going to be a really good catch-up year,” said Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator.

The Northland’s record-breaking snowfall during the 2022 and 2023 season was hard on the city’s gear.

“So, when we have these two, three months almost of the hot mix plants are closed, there really isn’t any snow, the ground is frozen, it allows our fleet shop to make these long-term repairs we need,” said Vukelich.

City workers feeling happy with a slow start to the season, as private companies are anxiously waiting for the flakes to fly.

“We’re hopeful and hoping that we will keep going,” said Santiago.

The city says from their perspective, some snow is needed, as it insulates underground infrastructure and helps to avoid water main breaks.

