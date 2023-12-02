City by City: Duluth, Cable, Iron Range

Duluth- Several groups are coming together to kick off the winter trail season on December 2. The event will be at Hartley Nature Center and money raised will go toward winter trail grooming. Rocky Mountain Bikes will provide free fat tire bike demos, and Continental Ski and Bike will also lead group rides. The Duluth Foot Trails Alliance will host demonstrations showing how they groom the trails and lead a group hike. There will also be saunas, food trucks and other trail organizations.

Cable, WI- Saturday, December 2 is Global Fat Bike Day. The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting a celebration event at the Start Line Inn & Services. It runs from 12-4 p.m. There will be three different guided rides and a post-ride get-together featuring hot soup and a bonfire. There will also be a virtual celebration.

Iron Range- The IRRR recently awarded six culture and tourism grants. The IRRR says these are smaller grants but they still have a big impact on communities. The two biggest grants they awarded is $30,000 the cities of Biwabik and Coleraine. Coleraine will be improving and upgrading it’s Cotton Park Playground. Biwabik will be replacing electrical services at the Vermilion Trail Campground. Other grants awarded were $2,00 to the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely, $10,000 to Northern Lakes Arts Association in Ely, $15,000 to the Itasca County Family YMCA in grand Rapids and $15,000 to the International Wolf Center in Ely. The next round of grants opens January 2.

