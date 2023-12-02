City by City: Duluth, Cable, Iron Range

Celebrate Global Fat Bike Day with the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association on Saturday, December 2.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth- Several groups are coming together to kick off the winter trail season on December 2. The event will be at Hartley Nature Center and money raised will go toward winter trail grooming. Rocky Mountain Bikes will provide free fat tire bike demos, and Continental Ski and Bike will also lead group rides. The Duluth Foot Trails Alliance will host demonstrations showing how they groom the trails and lead a group hike. There will also be saunas, food trucks and other trail organizations.

Cable, WI- Saturday, December 2 is Global Fat Bike Day. The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting a celebration event at the Start Line Inn & Services. It runs from 12-4 p.m. There will be three different guided rides and a post-ride get-together featuring hot soup and a bonfire. There will also be a virtual celebration.

Iron Range- The IRRR recently awarded six culture and tourism grants. The IRRR says these are smaller grants but they still have a big impact on communities. The two biggest grants they awarded is $30,000 the cities of Biwabik and Coleraine. Coleraine will be improving and upgrading it’s Cotton Park Playground. Biwabik will be replacing electrical services at the Vermilion Trail Campground. Other grants awarded were $2,00 to the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely, $10,000 to Northern Lakes Arts Association in Ely, $15,000 to the Itasca County Family YMCA in grand Rapids and $15,000 to the International Wolf Center in Ely. The next round of grants opens January 2.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, Esko, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Reed Ryan
Cause of death for UMD football player revealed in obituary
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Duluth Police arrest 37-year-old during ‘active scene’
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase

Latest News

Superior Police Chief Paul Winterscheidt
Superior announces next police chief
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The science behind the magical Northern Lights
Thirsty Pagan is hosting their 3rd annual holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 2.
City by City: Superior, Esko, Hayward
Red Kettle Queen at Miller Hill Mall
‘Red Kettle Queen’ makes debut at Miller Hill Mall