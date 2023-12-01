WONDERFULLY MADE: Lakeside artist to join Duluth Winter Village for 7th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rebekah Rush, owner of Wonderfully Made, will make her 7th appearance at the Duluth Winter Village this year, using her skills to sell ornaments, wall art and more.

“It all kind of starts with the wood,” Rush said.

She uses driftwood from Lake Superior for almost all of her pieces.

“People all over really love, love Lake Superior,” she said.

This year, she added some art pieces using birch bark from her parents’ backyard.

Rebekah Rush is creating ornaments with birch bark at the Duluth Winter Village this year, something she hasn't done in the past. (Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)

Rush has created her pieces for several years using wood, resin and dye to mimic the waters and landscapes found along the shores of the biggest Great Lake.

“I incorporate lots of blues, lots of greens, lots of white so it looks like an actual wave in Lake Superior,” she said. “I think people appreciate that natural look.”

Rush has sold her art in the Duluth Winter Village for seven years, originally starting when the event was hosted at Glensheen Mansion.

Since its first year, Rush said the event has ballooned into something that she prepares for year-round.

“We start making our product for it and our ideas for it in February,” she said.

She spends 11 months carving, sanding and creating pieces just for the Village itself.

“It’s so personal,” she said. “It’s so personal, because I spent all this time making it and I make each individual ornament and so each one is different and means something to me.”

Wonderfully Made will be in cabin 19 at the Duluth Winter Village, along with 50 other local businesses that are featured at the DECC.

