UMD Volleyball falls to Wayne state in quarterfinals

UMD Volleyball huddles up during Minnesota State match.
UMD Volleyball huddles up during Minnesota State match.(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to the Twin Cities on Thursday to take on No.2 seed Wayne State in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament.

Wayne State was the No.1 team in the country for most of this year, and they proved to be too much for the Bulldogs.

FINAL: UMD Bulldogs 0, Wayne State Wildcats 3

Wayne State advances in the tournament after a three-set sweep over the Bulldogs.

UMD’s season comes to an end with a final record of 28-10 and a postseason victory under their belts.

