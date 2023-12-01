UMD Men’s hockey signs six players to next year’s roster

Five of them are Minnesota natives, including three from Hermantown.
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs signed six new players for the 2024-25 class. Five of them are Minnesota natives, including three from Hermantown.

Adam Kleber of Chaska and Jayson Shaugabay of Warroad will join forces with Hermantown’s Ty Hanson and brothers Max and Zam Plante.

Kleber is a 6′5 defenseman currently playing his second season with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL. Shaugabay is also in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Zam in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He’s in his second USHL season with the Fargo Force. Max, his younger brother, is currently playing for the U.S. National Development Under-18 team.

The group is rounded out by goaltender Adam Gajan from Poprad, Slovakia.

Gajan represented Slovakia in the 2023 World Junior Championship and was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 35th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

This freshman class also features some Bulldog legacy players.

Max and Zam Plante are the sons of Derek Plante, who played for the program from 89-93 and spent 8 seasons as a coach. Ty Hanson also has UMD roots: his father Greg Hanson played as a Bulldog from 92-96.

