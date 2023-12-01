SURVEY SAYS: Ashland residents weigh in on effort to build public pool

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - For the next two weeks, members of a Wisconsin community will have the opportunity to give their opinions about a potential aquatics facility coming to their town.

A survey period has been extended until December 15 for Ashland residents to share their interest in building a public pool.

Northland College Assistant Professor Dr. Garret Zastoupil runs the school’s Center for Rural Communities in Ashland.

According to Zastoupil, the nearest pool is half an hour away in Bayfield.

So when local advocates approached him to help Ashland get a pool, he decided to incorporate it into his student’s curriculum.

“It’s something that students can kind of wrap their heads around. Like, can we like run a survey to basically see, do people want a pool right here in Ashland,” Zastoupil said.

The survey asks residents if they’d like a pool in their community and seeks input on the types of activities people would use it for.

In addition to health benefits, some believe a pool addresses a safety concern.

“We live on the largest freshwater lake in the entire world. And it’s really important for safety, you know, for kids to be able to swim,” said Blake Ellefson, who’s a member of Ashland Area Aquatics Association.

Ashland native Blake Ellefson is part of the organization leading the effort to get a public pool back into the community.

He had access to one when he was growing up in Ashland.

“I worked as a lifeguard, on the beaches here in Ashland. And then I was also able to do youth swimming lessons and teach those kids how to swim,” Ellefson said.

This survey is a very early part of the public pool effort.

No word yet on where it will be built.

Officials estimate the cost would be $10 to $15 million, with hopes of obtaining some grant and bonding funds to pay for it.

It should be noted that near Ashland the Bad River Band broke ground on a wellness and aquatics center this past July.

We’re working to learn whether that facility will be open to the general public.

If you’re interested in completing the public pool survey, click here.

