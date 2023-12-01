Superior announces new Police Chief

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Superior’s next Police Chief will be Captain Paul Winterscheidt.

Current Chief Nicholas Alexander will retire in January and Winterscheidt will assume the role of police chief effective January 27th, 2024.

Captain Winterscheidt has been with the Superior Police Department for 18 years.

Upon receiving the news of his selection, Captain Winterscheidt said, “I am honored to lead a department that prioritizes open communication, inclusivity, and responsiveness to the needs of our residents. Together with our dedicated officers, we will work tirelessly to create a safe and secure environment where everyone can thrive.”

The announcement was made on December 1, 2023.

Mayor Jim Paine commented, “Paul Winterscheidt is an outstanding police officer. His vision for a department focused on compassion, empathy, respect, and justice makes me confident that, under his leadership, the Superior Police Department will remain the most innovative and effective police force in Wisconsin and serve as an example to law enforcement agencies nationwide.”

Maria Cuzzo, Police and Fire Commission member, commented, “The Police and Fire Commission is proud to support incoming Superior Police Department Chief Paul Winterscheidt as he prepares to assume this new position. Incoming Chief Winterscheidt has a long and distinguished career within the Superior Police Department having served in many roles throughout the agency. He has led many innovative program development projects. His strong and positive connections with the community will continue outgoing Chief Nick Alexander’s community engagement commitment. His clear leadership style and approach to a new strategic vision for the department will strengthen the already strong Superior Police Department. We wish him well in the future.”

