Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods

EFFIE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Where’d the deer go? That’s the question being asked by frustrated hunters across northeast Minnesota after years of falling populations, culminating in a near record low harvest this season.

The lack of success seems to have both hunters and deer agreeing on an ultimate enemy. Wolves.

Calls to remove them from protected status have never been louder, in hopes of returning the northern deer population to its glory days.

On a ranch in northern Itasca County, Cimarron Pitzen gives a tour of his 500 acre property.

It’s peak deer season, a time he’d typically want no one around while he easily bags his annual buck.

“You wouldn’t have to sit very long to have deer come through,” said Pitzen.

But now, he’s given up.

“Been a rancher here my whole life,” said Pitzen. “I was an avid hunter until about four or five years ago. There’s no more deer to hunt.”

Field and forest everywhere and not a deer to shoot. Pitzen says the hunters are now also disappearing.

“10, 20, 30 years ago, this country was full of hunters,” said Pitzen. “This year is probably the worst I’ve ever seen. There are open hunting camps everywhere. People are not coming up.”

This image is shows how successful deer hunters once were in the Effie, MN area. (Daniel Wolfe | kbjr)

DNR harvest numbers for Northeast Minnesota echo his experience.

In 2012, hunters in Zone 119 bagged 859 deer. In 2023 -- 374 deer.

Zone 126 had a 2012 harvest of 660 deer. In 2023 -- 60 deer.

And Zone 117 had a 2012 harvest of 64 deer. In 2023 -- 8 deer.

Pitzen says the culprit is one of the only wild animals he still sees on his ranch.

“The last five or six years, the wolf population started blowing up up here and the deer population started going down,” said Pitzen. “You talk to many of the locals out here, they’re seeing way more wolves than they are deer.”

Since becoming federally protected, Minnesota's wolf population has made a big comeback. (Daniel Wolfe | kbjr)

And like many outdoorsmen across the region, he wishes he could do something about it.

“Oh I got to believe sooner or later the federal government is going to take them off the threatened list they’re on now,” said Pitzen.

Federal lawmakers like Minnesota 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber agree. We caught up with him as he traveled north of Duluth for his annual deer hunt.

“Tonight I’ll be at the hunting shack,” said Stauber. “I can go out on the deck and start howling, and the wolves will start howling back. That didn’t happen 25 or 30 years ago. And subsequently, we haven’t seen many deer up there in a long long time.”

Rep. Stauber has spent years in Congress calling for wolves to be de-listed.so they can be managed again.

His take -- wolves are fine in moderation.

“Wolves are a part of our existence here,” said Stauber. “Allow the states to manage the wolf population and I think the deer herd will come up. You’ll see more people hunting, more license sales, which is good for our economy.”

However, outdoor officials and researchers say that it’s a matter of perception versus reality, and that wolf numbers have actually remained steady in recent years, and have very little impact on the falling deer population.

“Certainly what we’re hearing from hunters is that they’re seeing a lot of wolves,” said MN DNR Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller.

Keller says in the last five years, we’ve seen winters with very deep snow packs.

The darker the color, the less likely it was deer in those areas survived the season. (Daniel Wolfe | MN DNR)

Take a look at the DNR’s Winter Severity Index from this past winter.

The darker the color, the deeper the snow and cold, and less likely it is deer in these areas survived the season.

Last winter was very severe, similar to the winters of 2019 and 2020.

“Winter severity on their own can kill deer, but winter severity can also make deer predation worse, because deer have a harder time evading predators,” said Keller.

And that’s where wolves come into play.

These winters with deep snow make it easy for them to pick off deer.

“During severe winters, wolves are going to be more effective predators.,” said Voyageurs Wolf Project researcher Tom Gable. “Theyre one of the agents of winter so to speak.”

Tom Gable is project lead for the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

It’s not an advocacy group, but a University of Minnesota research project aimed at better understanding wolves.

Gable says his years of field work and data collection shows blaming wolves for the disappearing deer herd is inaccurate.

“Wolves are going to have an impact, but they’re just an approximate cause, a secondary cause,” said Gable. “But the primary cause is winter severity. It would be kind of like saying, okay someone died of a heart attack. That’s a secondary cause because they were obese and smoked and all these other things. Those are the primary causes. So you wouldn’t just say oh if we just get rid of heart attacks it’ll solve the problem.”

But the project’s most surprising research shows something many hunters will find unthinkable.

Gable says when wolf numbers are highest, deer hunters tend to have the great success.

This chart shows DNR deer hunter success rates in the Voyageurs area were highest in 2017 and 2018, when that area’s estimated wolf population was most dense.

The chart shows hunters had highest levels of success in the Voyageurs area when wolf populations were most dense. (Daniel Wolfe | Voyageurs Wolf Project)

“So people say how could that possibly be true? But that gets back to the main point,” said Gable. “Wolf population density follows deer density. Deer density drives hunter success. Therefore wolf density and hunter success are going to be positively correlated over time.”

Gable says that was also proven true when the deer harvest fell all three years wolf hunting was legal in Minnesota, from 2012 to 2014.

Deer hunter success rates bottomed out in 2014, the final year wolf hunting was legal in the state. Researchers say that season followed a very severe winter. (Daniel Wolfe | Minnesota DNR)

“The lowest deer hunter success rate occurring in 2014, in the third season of the wolf hunt,” said Gable. “So if killing wolves is supposed to help deer populations and hunter success, why did it go down all three years? 2014 followed a really long, cold and snowy winter.”

Back on the his Itasca County ranch, Cimarron Pitzen just wants the herd and fellow hunters to return to his neck of the woods.

“We won’t even see a track out here I’m willing to bet,” said Pitzen.

As long as deer numbers remain low, the fight over the Northland’s most divisive species is unlikely to end.

“Until the state of Minnesota admits we have a problem and does something about it, it’s going to continue that way,” said Pitzen.

DNR leaders say climate change could continue to impact deer numbers here, with an increase in mild, wet winters leading to very deep snow near Lake Superior.

As for efforts to de-list wolves, it’s actually bipartisan.

House Republicans passed a measure to remove protections this month.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced a bill to do the same in June.

The Senate hasn’t yet taken action.

Below is a link to the Voyageurs Wolf Project and its research, which includes a new study showing how our logging roads and ATV and snowmobile trails may be assisting wolves in hunting deer.

https://www.voyageurswolfproject.org/

Below is a link to a local hunting group’s upcoming public meeting on the Iron Range, which includes a conversation about wolves.

https://www.facebook.com/events/821274256419989

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.