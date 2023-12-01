The science behind the magical Northern Lights

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Many Minnesotans are hoping to catch a glimpse of those magical Northern Lights and its looking promising.

Zaid and Shreya live in Duluth and they are among many people who plan to look up to see the aurora borealis Thursday.

“I think it just looks really magical and beautiful,” said Shreya, atop Hawk Ridge.

“Majestic is the word that I would use,” said Zaid.

For centuries, the Northern Lights had millions of people turning their heads to the sky, but they are created by a rather violent event. In order for people to see the popular event on Earth, it has to start 93 million miles away.

“The sun is constantly sending charged particles into space and sometimes those hit the Earth,” said Jessica Rogers, the Director of Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium.

The sun expels energized particles called coronal mass ejections, which make their way through space and eventually slams into the Earth’s magnetic field.

“And they get funneled down to the Earth around the north and south pole,” said Rogers.

And then the particles hit the Earth’s atmosphere causing beautiful colors to burst across the dark sky.

“The green and red come from oxygen, and the blues come from nitrogen,” said Rogers. “Or if you have all three of them you can get more of a white color.”

But those colors cannot be seen without the light from solar flares.

A peak of light from a solar flare is expected around midnight, which gave Zaid and Shreya a light show even brighter than they got from a previous gazing.

“Well, the last time it was really green, there was some flashes of red that was really cool,” said Zaid.

Zaid and Shreya say any chance at seeing the magical light display is totally worth it.

If you miss the northern lights Thursday, you should have plenty more chances.

Rogers tells us the sun has an 11-year activity cycle, and as we head into 2025 the sun will begin to bring more northern lights.

