‘Red Kettle Queen’ makes debut at Miller Hill Mall

By Taryn Simmons
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The queen has arrived.

The Red Kettle Queen made her debut in hopes of raising more money for the Duluth Salvation Army. The shopper who donates the most can win a royal crown.

This holiday season there’s been a shortage of volunteers as well as donations. This year, the Salvation Army’s goal is set for $225,000, but Cyndi Lewis, the Red Kettle Queen, says they’re $7,000 short of their goal.

Last year the goal was set to $215,000 and Lewis says that it was difficult to reach that goal as well.

With this new donation goal, Lewis believes the shortage in donations is due to the economy.

”For us, you know we set those goals on purpose because we need the money to help other people,” said Lewis. “But I think it’s really the economy playing into it this year.”

The Red Kettle Queen will make three more special appearances at indoor locations throughout Duluth. Below are the dates and locations where the Red Kettle Queen will be appearing:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Miller Hill Mall by JC Penney.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Miller Hill Mall by Noodles and Company.

Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at CUB Foods.

For information on donating, click here.

