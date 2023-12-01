Part of Grand Avenue to be closed for a week

(Source: MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A temporary closure of Grand Avenue in Duluth is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 4.

It will be closed for bridge work in the area.

Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic at Carlton Street, and there will be a detour route around the closure with signs guiding drivers.

The closure is anticipated to last until Friday, December 8.

