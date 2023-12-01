Mild weekend conditions, a few flurries

This Weekend
This Weekend(Northern News Now)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. The skies remain cloudy tonight, dashing any hopes of more lights in the sky tonight. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with southerly winds 3-6mph.

Tonight
Tonight(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday will be cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

Sunday
Sunday(Northern News Now)

MONDAY: Monday we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s. Overnight there will be a weak clipper system that will pass and bring a 40% chance of scattered light snow showers.

7-Day
7-Day(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Ryan
Cause of death for UMD football player revealed in obituary
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Duluth Police arrest 37-year-old during ‘active scene’
Bunge Dock Purchase
City of Superior makes historic land purchase

Latest News

12/01/23 Northern News Now AM Forecast
12/01/23 Northern News Now AM Forecast
Northern News Now
Mild temperatures to close out the week
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 30, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Mostly clear skies for prime northern lights viewing