Mild weekend conditions, a few flurries

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. The skies remain cloudy tonight, dashing any hopes of more lights in the sky tonight. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with southerly winds 3-6mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

MONDAY: Monday we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s. Overnight there will be a weak clipper system that will pass and bring a 40% chance of scattered light snow showers.

